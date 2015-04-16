World Coins

More than a million red coins headed into circulation in Australia

1. Seeing red 

Australia will release over one million $2 "Poppy Red" coins into circulation next week, according to 3AW 693 Newstalk. The release will commemmorate the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings. 

2. First Spouse Series 

Orders for the Bess Truman First Spouse Series commemorative $10 gold coin will be accepted Thursday, beginning at noon EST.

Purchases can be made here.

3. Packaging issues 

Oops. A rare mistake by the U.S. Mint seems to have left a Tennessee collector with an Ohio coin on their commemorative spoon/coin package. 

See what went wrong

4. Austrian honor 

On May 6, the Austrian Mint will issue a 2015 commemorative silver €5 coin in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Austrian Federal Army (Bundesheer).

Further details here.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce on Thursday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post 

£34 million in silver coins brought up from 1942 SS City of Cairo shipwreck

7. Some social interaction 

Community Comments

Headlines