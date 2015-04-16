More than a million red coins headed into circulation in Australia
- Published: Apr 16, 2015, 7 AM
1. Seeing red
Australia will release over one million $2 "Poppy Red" coins into circulation next week, according to 3AW 693 Newstalk. The release will commemmorate the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.
FIRST ON 3AW | Our $2 coin will turn RED from Monday
2. First Spouse Series
Orders for the Bess Truman First Spouse Series commemorative $10 gold coin will be accepted Thursday, beginning at noon EST.
3. Packaging issues
Oops. A rare mistake by the U.S. Mint seems to have left a Tennessee collector with an Ohio coin on their commemorative spoon/coin package.
4. Austrian honor
On May 6, the Austrian Mint will issue a 2015 commemorative silver €5 coin in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Austrian Federal Army (Bundesheer).
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce on Thursday:
6. Yesterday's most-viewed post
£34 million in silver coins brought up from 1942 SS City of Cairo shipwreck
