More Morgan dollar anniversary coin versions available

A gold-plated silver $10 coin from the British Virgin Islands celebrates the centennial of the transition from the Morgan to the Peace dollar.

The Pobjoy Mint continues to issue coins marking the centennial of the transition of the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar.

After issuing five coins earlier in 2021, the Pobjoy Mint has issued three additional coins with the theme, including a gold-plated 1-ounce silver $10 coin and an Ultra High Relief piedfort 2-ounce silver $10 coin.

A piedfort is a coin that is twice as thick as a normal version.

All the 2021 coins are issued for the British Virgin Islands, and the obverse of all of the coins carry the Queen Elizabeth II effigy exclusive to Pobjoy.

The Morgan dollar was minted from 1878 to 1904 and then again in 1921.

The coin was named after its designer, U.S. Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan, a native of Great Britain. The obverse depicts a profile portrait representing Liberty.

The Ultra High Relief coin has a mintage limit of 400 pieces and retails for $199.

A companion edition, with a “reverse frosted background,” has a mintage of 250 pieces but was sold out upon release.

The first issue in the ongoing program was a 1-ounce silver dollar, which quickly sold out. Following that was a 5-ounce silver $30 coin, as well as a copper-nickel dollar and a half-gram .9999 fine gold $4 coin. The precious metal versions are sold out, with the copper-nickel edition nearing that status.

A 100-ounce silver coin with diamonds, with mintage of 38 pieces, is also sold out.

To order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

