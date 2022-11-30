Moravian star on Germany’s Christmas silver €25 commemorative

Images courtesy of the German Ministry of Finance.

Germany displays the Moravian Star on its 2022 silver €25 for Christmas.

A Moravian star is a popular Christmas motif in German-speaking lands. It’s also now the subject of a 2022 .999 fine silver €25 coin from Germany.

The coin is the second in an annual series that began in 2021 celebrating Christmas-related imagery, people and events.

The multi-pointed glowing “Herrnhut Star,” symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem, is a Christmas tradition that originated in the Moravian Church and has since become well known throughout Germany and beyond.

The coin has a slight convex shape and was designed by the Czech artist Martin Dašek.

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The obverse shows a Moravian roof turret and Moravian star, with related text.

The reverse has the German eagle, the words BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND, the value and denomination, the letter A for the Berlin Mint, the year 2022, and the 12 stars of Europe.

Specifications, other details

The coins weigh 22 grams and measure 20 millimeters in diameter.

The mintage limit for the Uncirculated versions was unavailable at press time. The Proof version, which comes encapsulated so that the coin can be used as an ornament to be hung on the Christmas tree, has a mintage limit of 150,000 pieces.

The Uncirculated version is offered in Germany at face value, and the Proof version is sold at a premium.

The U.S-based distributor, Royal Scandinavian Mint, has not set pricing for either version as yet.

To order, or for more information, visit the firm’s website, www.rsmint.com.

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