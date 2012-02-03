Moose reigns majestic on new 1-ounce silver $5

Canada’s newest 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 bullion coin, the fourth in the Wildlife silver bullion series, features the moose, Canada’s largest land mammal. The coin was announced Feb. 3 in Berlin during the World Money Fair.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced the newest addition to its Wildlife silver bullion series Feb. 3 at the World Money Fair in Berlin.

The fourth design from a series of six Wildlife 1-ounce silver bullion coin features an image of the majestic creature, which roams Canada’s forests from Newfoundland to the Pacific Coast.

The reverse of the Moose coin was designed by Senior Mint Engraver William Woodruff, who designed the previous three coins in the six-coin, three-year Canadian Wildlife series.

The 2012 Moose coin is limited to a mintage of 1 million coins (the same mintage as for the three previous releases, the 2011 Wolf and Grizzly Bear coins and the 2012 Cougar coin).

The obverse of the Moose coin carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the face value.

The 2012 Moose coin is among about a handful of Canadian coins to depict a moose, the first being the .500 fine silver dollar celebrating the centennial of Canada’s national parks in 1985 and the most recent (other than the 2012 coin) a colorful Proof 2009 .583 fine gold $75 Olympics coin.

“The Royal Canadian Mint is pleased that its bullion coins continue to attract customers from around the world and receive persistent acclaim for their purity, quality and craftsmanship,” said Ian E. Bennett, president and CEO of the RCM, in a statement. “The Mint’s Silver Wildlife bullion coin series has been a perennial success with investors and collectors world-wide and we are proud that the market’s enthusiastic response to these coins proves once more that the Royal Canadian Mint’s products are at the head of their class.”

The coins are produced at the Ottawa Mint to the same specifications as the Maple Leaf 1-ounce silver coins, weighing 31.1 grams and measuring 38 millimeters in diameter.

The RCM does not intend for the Wildlife series to compete with sales of the traditional Maple Leaf coins. The Maple Leaf program began with gold coins in 1979 and was expanded to include silver coins in 1988.

The special 2012 bullion coins are issued at the same prices and with the same premiums as the standard Maple Leaf coins of the same specifications, according to RCM officials.

The 2012 Moose silver bullion coins will soon be available through the Mint’s network of bullion distributors.

The Canadian Wildlife series is scheduled to continue through early 2013. Of the program’s six coins, two designs remain to be disclosed. The next design in the series will be announced later in 2012 for the first coin to be dated 2013.

Two coins are being released each year, one coin unveiled annually at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, usually conducted in August, and one unveiled at the World Money Fair in Berlin, conducted in late January or early February.

The RCM does not sell its bullion coins directly to consumers; it instead offers them through a network of dealers and distributors, for a varying percentage above spot price, depending on the order size. The U.S. Mint employs a similar system for distributing its American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coins. ¦