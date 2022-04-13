Monnaie de Paris sells Ukraine medals to aid hunger relief

France is raising funds for relief efforts in Ukraine with sales of this special “mini-medal.”

The Monnaie de Paris (the French Mint) is selling medals to raise funds for hunger relief in Ukraine.

“In solidarity with the Ukrainian nation, which is courageously fighting to defend its freedom, Monnaie de Paris is launching a mini-medal to support the people suffering from this conflict,” the French Mint announced.

The Mint will donate €8 from the sale of each medal (which costs €10, or about $10.91 U.S.) to the Red Cross.

“This donation aims to provide humanitarian assistance to protect the life, dignity and provide assistance to victims of this armed conflict,” according to the French Mint.

The medals feature the Eiffel Tower proudly displaying the two colors of the Ukrainian flag (yellow and blue).

The flag also features the French national motto “Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité,” a motto that resonates beyond the French border as a collective message of peace and humanism.

“This mobilization is not limited to the borders of France,” the French Mint said. “It is a collective and community momentum is symbolized by the stars of the European flag at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.”

The reverse is a common reverse to the mini-medals of the Monnaie de Paris, year-dated 2022.

The medals measure 34 millimeters in diameter and weigh 17.7 grams, larger and heavier than a Kennedy half dollar.

The Uncirculated medal has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces. If maximum sales are reached, the French Mint says it will donate €80,000, or about $87,258 U.S., to relief efforts.

To order, visit the special page at the French Mint website, www.monnaiedeparis.fr/en/solidarity-with-ukraine-mini-medal-white-metal-34mm.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter