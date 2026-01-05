Monnaie de Paris marks special service anniversary

The honored animals are brought together on a limited-edition gold €250 coin with a mintage of only 5,000 pieces.

To mark the 180th anniversary of the Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA), Monnaie de Paris is celebrating France’s favorite animals — dogs, cats, rabbits, and horses — with a collection of bimetallic €5 coins.

Animals hold a special place in the hearts of the French. Companions in life, symbols of nature or sources of wonder, they incite deep affection and sincere attachment. Some stand out for their popularity and the emotion they evoke. The coinage selection celebrates France’s favorite animals, those that touch and inspire us and reflect the strong bond we have with the animal world.

The coins pay tribute to the millions of animals taken in, cared for, protected and adopted thanks to the SPA’s commitment since 1845.

The coin engraver noted at the website www.monnaiedeparis.fr, “This collection has a special meaning for me. Engraving for the 180th anniversary of the SPA means putting our art at the service of a cause that is deeply important to me: respect and protection for animals. Every detail of these pieces is designed as a tribute to their dignity and to those who defend them every day.

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Monnaie de Paris cites aspects of each animal that endear it to the human world:

• The dog, a faithful companion, symbolizes loyalty, daily presence and trust.

• The cat, an endearing companion, evokes mystery and independence.

• The rabbit, an affectionate companion, represents sensitivity and curiosity.

• The horse, majestic and sensitive, embodies strength and intelligence.

In addition to the copper-nickel-zinc €5 coins featuring individual animals, the quartet is brought together on a gold €250 coin. The Brilliant Uncirculated 2-gram .999 fine gold €250 coin measures 14 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage of 5,000 pieces. The common metal €5 coins are limited to a mintage of 25,000. The design of the reverse is similar on all coins.

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