Monnaie de Paris marks D-Day with several 2019 commemoratives

The Monnaie de Paris has issued five 2019 coins in gold and silver to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

France was the epicenter of D-Day, the Allied military assault that helped liberate a continent of tyranny and clip short the Nazi rule in Europe.

To mark the 75th anniversary of this signature event in history, the Monnaie de Paris has issued five 2019 coins, including two minted from “fairmined” gold.

Leading the program is the Proof .900 fine silver €10 coin, the only silver coin in the program.

In addition, two versions of the quarter-ounce gold €50 and 1-ounce gold €200 coins are issued, one of each denomination in fairmined gold, which, according to the Monnaie de Paris, means the gold has been traced from the source, recovered through equitable wages, with environmental concern a factor throughout the process.

The metal used for the other gold coins is not provenanced as exclusively, according to the Monnaie de Paris.

The D-Day coins celebrate the incredible military operation that took place June 6, 1944. The troops of 11 Allied countries combined their forces to establish a formidable bridgehead on French soil. This coin is a tribute to the various forces involved (naval, air, land) and to all the countries that officially participated in the great venture.

The five coins share similar design elements, with the denominations and metal indications the major differences.

D-Day design details

The obverse of each coin represents the many types of military operations that took place June 6, 1944, surrounding the inscription D-DAY (with the American, British, Free French and Canadian flags) 75E, or 75TH on the English version.

In the foreground, a Dakota flies over the whole obverse, symbolically sporting USAF and RAF cockades and accompanied by Spitfire and Mustang fighters. The coin is dotted with paratroopers and other small planes, symbolizing the airborne operations. In the center, land forces emerge from the barges.

The reverse flags reference all the allied countries that officially participated in the Normandy landings surrounding the face value and the indication of the issuing country. Clockwise from below the 50, the flags represent Free France, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Australia, United States, Norway, United Kingdom, Czechoslovakia, Canada, and Belgium.

Also, the fairmined gold versions have English inscriptions instead of French inscriptions.

The silver coin weighs 22.2 grams and measures 37 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for €55.

Both quarter-ounce gold coins weigh 7.78 grams and measure 22 millimeters in diameter. The standard version has a mintage limit of 500 pieces and retails for €505. The fairmined gold €50 coin has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and retails for €750.

Both 1-ounce gold €200 coins weigh 31.104 grams and measure 37 millimeters in diameter. The standard version has a mintage limit of 250 pieces and retails for €2,200. The fairmined gold €200 coin has a mintage limit of 75 pieces and retails for €3,000.

For more information, visit the Monnaie de Paris website at www.monnaiedeparis.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter