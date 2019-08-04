Monnaie de Paris issues coins for Apollo 11 lunar landing

The Monnaie de Paris employs resin to evoke deep space on several Moon landing anniversary coins, including the Proof gold €200 coin shown.

The worldwide fascination with the American moon landing 50 years ago continues to the present.

The Monnaie de Paris has just issued four new coins to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The Apollo 11 mission made history, landing July 20, 1969, on the moon, after nearly a decade of struggle to get there.

The four Proof coins from France employ special technology to highlight the unique history of that lunar accomplishment.

Offered are .900 fine silver €10 and .950 fine silver €50 coins, and .999 fine gold quarter-ounce €50 and 1-ounce €200 coins.

The obverse of each silver coin shows a view of the moon as a disproportionately large astronaut leaves footprints on the lunar surface. The reverse provides a similar image, but from Earth’s viewpoint, and with inscriptions marking the anniversary.

Both sides of the silver coins feature a crescent of colorful resin defining outer space beyond the major design elements. Stars and other objects behind the resin give an effect of depth to the surfaces.

Each of the €50 coins is hand decorated with the resin, making each one unique.

The gold €50 coin does not include an application of resin, but resin is used for the gold €200 coin.

The resin deposited on the €200 coin appears to be a darker blue than what is used for the silver coins, but like the resin on the silver coins, it is applied individually, so each coin is technically unique.

The weight of the silver €10 coin is not yet announced. The coin measures 37 millimeters in diameter, has a mintage limit of 500 pieces, and retails for €90.

The silver €50 coin weighs 163.8 grams, measures 50 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces. It retails for €508.

The gold €50 coin measures 22 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 500 pieces. It retails for €519.

The gold €200 coin measures 37 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 250 pieces. It retails for €2,235.

