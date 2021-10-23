Money researchers to gather in Cartagena for conference

Specialists in Latin American numismatics are gathering in Cartagena, Colombia, in December. A medal with several metallic versions marks the event.

An international body of historians, numismatists, researchers and academic professionals are scheduled to converge in Cartagena, Colombia, in December, for the 3rd International Convention of Historians and Numismatists.

Cartagena MMXXI is scheduled from Dec. 1 to 5, and will feature publication of previously unpresented research, more than 25 lectures given by prominent researchers, a prestigious bourse area with rarities of Latin American numismatics, and numerous social events, capped with a gala.

The event, hosted by the Colombian Numismatic Foundation, also celebrates the 400-year anniversary of the first coinage to be produced in Colombia, then the New Kingdom of Granada, struck at the Cartagena mint in 1621.

The legendary San José treasure galleon, sunk in 1708, still rests off the coast of the important Colombian city.

Since its inception in 2016, the biennial International Convention of Historians and Numismatists has become the most representative and prestigious numismatic event in Latin America, bringing together the most important researchers, collectors, associations and numismatic companies from more than 20 countries on three continents.

Those unable to attend in person are invited to join via a virtual attendance option.

A commemorative medal, in silver and bronze, is available for purchase to mark the conference. Gold and aluminum versions were made and are sold out; a unique platinum version will be auctioned at the conference.

For more information, visit the website, www.cartagena2021.com.

Coin World is a sponsor of the event.

