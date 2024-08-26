Monday Morning Brief for August 26, 2024: Coin discoveries

There is a letter in the Sept. 9 issue of Coin World that reminds us about the joy of pursuit in numismatics. The thrill of the hunt is a constant for many who like to collect, and for any type of collectible.

The hunt is a big reason many go to coin shows, to find the dealer who has the missing piece for a collection. For those of us who do our hunting in the wild, we’re well aware that it can be more challenging. I can’t tell you how many times I could have bought a Jovita Idar quarter dollar, but I delayed, preferring to enjoy the discovery moment while searching through the change in a cash transaction.

When unusual coins turn up, the first thought is often “how did that get here?” The latest instance for me had an added twist. Let me explain.

I was reading Mark Benvenuto’s article about the Canadian cent in a recent issue of the Royal Canadian Numismatic Association’s CN Journal. He talks about Canadian coins found in nearby Michigan and the fact that Canada stopped cent production more than a decade ago. Moments later, my wife returned from errands and dutifully handed me the change from a retail purchase. Checking the quarters, I found a Patsy Takemoto Mink (had it) and a Bessie Coleman (had it), and moved on to the smaller change. Lo and behold, among the Lincoln Shield reverse and solo Memorial reverse cents was a 1946 Canadian cent.

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Several factors made that exciting for me — the age (it’s older than me!), the fact it was all the way in Florida, and just that it was different. It wasn’t rare, it wasn’t valuable, it wasn’t an error — there are a lot of boxes it didn’t check — but the timing, in concert with my reading, was also a curiosity. Maybe I should start reading about 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles. I doubt one of those will turn up in my change, though.

An earlier phone conversation with a reader revealed that the reader had received an Indian Head cent in change, leading to the wonderment of how that happened. We surmised that a non-collector took some old change to one of those machines that converts coins into cash and put the coin back into circulation. It’s speculation, but it conjured up a reasonable image of how a collection might get recycled by someone who simply sees it as a way to get money to pay grocery bills.

While horrifying to collectors, such a scenario is possible and may actually happen more often than we care to realize. It increases the urgency of educating heirs that “Grandpa’s coin collection” is historic artifacts, often with added value, and not “just coins.”

Even if such a piece is a common date Canadian cent, it carries meaning to someone. My heirs aren’t getting this one.

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