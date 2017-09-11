Monarch butterfly brightens silver coin from Canada
- Published: Sep 11, 2017, 8 AM
The monarch butterfly is instantly recognized by many people across North America, and now appears on a large silver coin from Canada.
The Royal Canadian Mint on Sept. 5 issued a Proof 3-ounce .9999 fine silver $50 coin for the majestic monarch (Danaus plexippus).
The reverse design by Canadian artist Graham Spaull captures the beauty of this butterfly, whose epic migration is perhaps unrivalled in the insect world.
A color application recreates the monarch’s distinctive orange-and-black colors and wing patterns as it approaches a patch of milkweed (Asclepias). The tall, leafy stems are engraved in fine detail to represent an important part of the story: the milkweed is the monarch’s host plant, where the butterfly deposits its eggs on the leaves that will exclusively sustain the larvae (caterpillar).
The reverse includes the face value 50 DOLLARS and the year 2017.
The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.
The coin weighs 94.4 grams and measures 55 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 3,500 pieces and retails for $299.95 Canadian.
To order the coin, visit the Royal Canadian Mint website.
