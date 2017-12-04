Monaco’s military force on new commemorative €2 coin

Monaco celebrates the Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince (Prince’s Company of Carabiniers) on a new 2017 commemorative €2 coin.

Monaco relies on France for its military protection, but the Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince (Prince’s Company of Carabiniers) exists to protect the king and the palace.

The Carabiniers of the Prince are the subject of a new commemorative €2 coin from Monaco.

The obverse design shows a Carabinier and in the background the Palace of Monaco. At the top is the inscription MONACO flanked by the Mint mark and the mint master mark.

At the bottom are the years 1817–2017 and underneath the inscription CARABINIERS DU PRINCE.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

In total,15,000 of the coins were released Nov. 13.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Editions Victor Gadoury, which is based in Monaco, offers Proof examples of the coin for €239 each.

For more information, visit the firm’s website.