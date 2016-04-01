Monaco marks 150th anniversary with €2 coin

Monaco marks the 150th anniversary of its founding with a 2016 circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Monaco has been a destination for the well-to-do along the French Riviera and the Mediterranean Sea, offering casinos, yachts and more where the rich and famous play.

The obverse of the ringed-bimetallic coin shows Charles III in the right foreground, with a view of Monte Carlo in the left background. At the top is the name of the issuing country, MONACO, flanked by the mint mark and the mint master mark. At the bottom, in semi-circle from left to right, is the inscription 1866 – CHARLES III FONDE MONTE CARLO – 2016.

In total, 15,000 coins are scheduled to be released June 1.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each eurozone nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of the nation's choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint eurozone programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.