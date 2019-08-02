Modern error on Canada’s 1982 Constitution $1 coin coming to auction

The 1982 Canadian Constitution nickel dollar is common, but this example struck in coin alignment is rare.

The George Cook Collection of Canadian coins is notable for rarities such as the sole 1911 silver dollar available in private hands and the finest known 1936 Dot cent.

Both those coins, in Heritage Auctions’ Aug. 15 sale at the American Numismatic Association show, are expected to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars each — the 1911 dollar could set a new record price for a Canadian coin.

But online offerings from the Cook Collection offer more affordable options for collectors seeking the pedigree without having the pocketbook to match.

A 1982 nickel dollar from the collection — an otherwise common coin — is offered in the firm’s Aug. 25 online monthly world coin auction.

What sets this coin apart is the way that it was produced, resulting in the coin being in “coin alignment.”

That means that, if one were to hold the coin so that its face toward the viewer is right side up, the coin’s other side would be upside down. This is coin alignment; the other possibility is medal alignment, which means the coin designs are both top-side up when turned in such a manner. Standard alignment for the 1982 Constitution dollar was medal alignment, but an unknown number exist in coin alignment.

Professional Coin Grading Service has authenticated the coin as Uncirculated Details, with Wrap Machine Damage.

It has a current bid of $2,100 U.S.

The “Charlton Standard Catalog” (Canadian Coins, Vol. One, Numismatic Issues) indicates value at $6,000 Canadian ($4,541 U.S.) in Mint State 63.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter