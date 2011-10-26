Modern Chinese rarity highlights Stack's Bowers and

A 1988 Year of the Dragon .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin from China has a reported mintage of 300 pieces. The coin, estimated at $25,000 to $30,000, leads Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s world coin auction Nov. 16 to 19.

The market for modern, low mintage Chinese material continues to be active, and a highlight from Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s world and ancient coins and paper money may feed the frenzy.

The Nov. 16 to 19 auction, to be held in conjunction with the Whitman Baltimore Coin and Collectibles Expo, offers 2,828 lots across four sessions.

Highlighting the auction is a Year of the Dragon .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin from 1988, the first year a 5-ounce gold 500-yuan coin was issued for the Lunar series in China. With a reported mintage of 300 pieces, the coin is among the rarer of modern issues, certainly for the 5-ounce gold size.

The coin is graded Proof 69 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., and has an estimate of $25,000 to $30,000.

Some highlights:

Mexico, undated (1713)-J gold 8-escudo coin, Philip V, Friedberg 6 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), from 1715 Spanish Plate Fleet, Lot 20003, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 58.

Mexico, 1733-MF silver 8-real klippe, Philip V, Krause-Mishler 48 (Standard Catalog of World Coins: 1701 to 1800 by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), recovered from the wreck of the Rooswijk, Lot 20097, “near complete legends, minimal saltwater effect,” Very Fine.

Mexico, War of Independence, Guadalajara, 1812-GaMR silver 8-real coin, KM-111.3, “edge design with small crosses and squares,” Lot 20159, “edge defect on the reverse,” Fine.

Mexico, Zacatecas, 1901-ZsAZ silver peso, KM-409.3, “the key to assembling a set of cap & ray pesos,” Lot 20752, “soft struck at mint mark as usual for this issue, light scratch on reverse, small edge bump,” VF.

Canada, 1924 Dominion of Canada $5 bank note, Pick 35 (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, edited by George Cuhaj), dated May 26, 1924, but printing of 2 million notes was “not released until 1934 and roughly a third of that number actually entered circulation,” Lot 21086, Professional Currency Grading Service Choice About New 58 Premium Paper Quality.

China, 1987 Panda 12-ounce .999 fine gold 1,000-yuan coin, F-B2, KM-165, includes original case of issue and certificate of authenticity, Lot 22053, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1983 Year of the Pig gold 150-yuan coin, F-B62, KM-74, Lot 22074, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, Year 21 (1932) Birds over Junk silver dollar, Lin-Ma 108 (Illustrated Catalogue of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming and editor Ma Tak Wo), Lot 23118, NGC Mint State 64.

Germany, 1920 cast bronze medal by Karl Goetz, Black Shame on the Rhine, Kienast 262 (The Medals of Karl Goetz by Gunter Kienast), Lot 23262, Extremely Fine.

Great Britain, 1930-B Trade silver dollar, KM-T5, Lot 23364, NGC MS-65.

Ireland, 1951 copper-nickel halfcrown, KM-16a, Lot 23522, Brilliant Proof.

Russia, 1912-EB silver ruble, Alexander III Memorial, Lot 23743, NGC AU-58.

South Africa, 1892 silver 5-shilling coin, Single Shaft design, KM-8.1, Lot 23766, “lightly toned with very original surfaces,” NGC MS-63. ¦