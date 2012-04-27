Modern Chinese low-mintage gold continues to shine

A 1993 gold 500-yuan coin from China depicting the Yan emperor of ancient China realized $167,300 in Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s April 3 auction in Hong Kong, including the 19.5 percent buyer’s fee.

A rare 1993 Chinese coin depicting the Yan emperor of ancient China topped all bidding during an April 3 Hong Kong auction of modern Chinese material.

The Proof gold 500-yuan coin is serial numbered 20 from a mintage of 99 pieces and realized $167,300, including the 19.5 percent buyer’s fee, during Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s auction in Hong Kong.

The coin is graded by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. as Proof 68 Ultra Cameo and was the marquee lot from the auction.

Of the 387 lots offered, 321 lots (or 83 percent) sold from the offering of modern (1979 to the present) Chinese material, which realized an estimated $2.3 million. The sale was one of three auctions by Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio in five sessions in Hong Kong from April 1 to 4. The other two auctions offered traditional Chinese coins and medals, and Chinese paper money.

A 19.5 percent buyer’s fee applied to all successful bids.

Some additional highlights:

China, 1982 Vault Protector 10-ounce gold coin, unlisted in Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, No. 63 from a mintage of 100 pieces, NGC Proof 66 Ultra Cameo, $32,862.50.

China, 1986 Panda 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, F-12, with original wood case of issue, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo, $21,510.

China, 1986 seven-piece Proof set, comprised of denominations from 1 fen to 1 yuan, plus a small medal featuring the year’s lunar animal (tiger), in case of issue, $23,900.

China, 1988 Panda gold 1,000-yuan coin, F-B2, double-sealed and in case of issue, with certificate of authenticity, gem brilliant Proof, $22,705.

China, 1992 Inventions and Discoveries piefort Proof set of five gold 50-yuan coins, F-166, in original case of issue, all pieces double-sealed in mint packaging, original certificates of authenticity included, No. 55 of 1,000, $53,775.

China, 1996 Panda ringed-bimetallic 500-yuan coin, silver ring and gold center, F-B50, mintage of 199 pieces, gem Brilliant Proof, $50,787.50.

China, 1997 master painter Qi Bai Shi gold 500-yuan coin, No. 29, F-173, “mintage of only 99 pieces,” NGC Proof 67 Ultra Cameo, $77,675.

China, 1997 Yellow River Culture gold 500-yuan coin, F-181, No. 89 of “mintage of only 128 pieces,” NGC Proof 66 Ultra Cameo, $53,775. ¦