Modern Chinese kilo tops bidding in Goldberg world sale

A rare modern Chinese coin, a 1997 Panda kilogram gold 2,000-yuan coin, led all bidding Sept. 6 in an auction by Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers. It realized $155,250.

A rare modern Chinese coin led all bidding Sept. 6 during the ancient and world coins portion of Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers’ Pre-Long Beach Auction.

The world portion of the auction, which was conducted at the firm’s offices in Los Angeles, offered 939 lots of ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Judean coins, as well as world gold coins, crowns and minors, and world paper money.

A total of 816 lots, or 86.9 percent, sold in the auction, which in total realized $1,925,923, including the 15 percent buyer’s fee (all prices quoted here reflect the fee).

A 1997 Panda kilogram gold 2,000-yuan coin from China, with a reported mintage of 58 pieces, realized $155,250. It was graded Proof 69 ultra cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Otherwise leading the auction was the Cernunnos Collection, a Celtic coin collection more than 40 years in the making.

A highlight of the Cernunnos Collection was the gold stater of the Parisii people in north-central Gaul. The coin, which weighs 7.03 grams and measures 25 millimeters in diameter, dates to the late second to early first century B.C. In Extremely Fine condition, the coin realized $63,250.

Some additional highlights:

Celtic, North Central Gaul, the Parisii, late second century to early first century B.C. gold stater, “one of only a handful of examples known for this short issue,” “struck on a massive flan,” Extremely Fine, $37,950.

Celtic, Eastern Europe, late second to mid first century B.C. gold stater, imitating Alexander III/Lysimachus types, superb EF, $27,600.

Roman Empire, Julius Caesar, circa 44 B.C. (after March 15) silver denarius, minted posthumously at Rome by moneyer C. Cossutius Maridianus, “well centered on a large flan, underlying luster,” superb EF, $39,100.

Roman Empire, Julius Caesar, circa 42 B.C. silver denarius, minted posthumously at Rome by moneyer L. Livineius Regulus, “lustrous, the obverse perfectly centered,” superb EF “or better,” $26,450.

China, 1981 .9167 fine gold four-piece Proof set, Archaelogical Finds, 200-yuan Leopard, 200-yuan Dragon, 400-yuan Rhinoceros and 800-yuan Elephant, total actual gold weight of 1.9576 ounces, certificate No. 000768, all four coins graded NGC Proof 69 ultra cameo, $43,700.

German New Guinea, 1894-A Bird of Paradise silver 5-mark coin, Krause-Mishler 7 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), NGC Mint State 65, $16,100.

Russia, 1726 silver plate grivna (10-kopeck piece), Catherine I, original, uniface, variety with plain eagles’ breasts and three tail feathers, “possibly the best known,” Very Fine to EF, $86,250.

Russia, 1728 Coronation gold ducat, Friedberg 87 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), struck for Peter II, “only a few of them survived,” “slightly wavy flan,” About Uncirculated to Uncirculated, $51,750. ¦