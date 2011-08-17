Modern Chinese coins in Hong Kong auction

Modern Chinese numismatics are offered in an Aug. 28 auction from Champion Hong Kong Auctions, scheduled at the Hyatt Regency Hong Kong in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Several lots highlight the raging market for modern Chinese coins, which has been described as anything from 1979 to the present, but leading the auction is a Proof .999 fine gold coin from 1992.

The 2,000-yuan coin marks the completion of the Chinese Lunar Cycle, an important milestone in the Chinese zodiac calendar.

The kilogram coin is No. 19 from a maximum mintage of 19 pieces, though the auction house reports that the actual mintage may be far lower, with seven examples reported by the Shenyang Mint, where the coins were struck.

This coin is “one of the most rarest and most popular ever issued by China Gold Coin,” according to the lot listing.

It has an estimate of $500,000 to $1 million.

The auction features a total of 186 lots of modern Chinese coins. A separate auction offers a wide array of Chinese coins from all eras (see related article).

Lots are posted for free viewing online at the firm’s website, www.cghka.com/english. Print catalogs may be ordered from the firm for $50.

For more information or to order catalogs, email Michael Chou at championghka@gmail.com, or telephone him at 646-270-9988 (from inside the United States), at 86-920 630 566 (from Taipei), at 81-909 015 0225 (from Japan) or at 86-1370 1793 363 (from Shanghai).

Some highlights:

China, 1989 Year of the Snake 12-ounce .999 fine gold 1,000-yuan coin, mintage 200 pieces, serial No. 18, Lot 2001, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1991 Year of the Sheep 12-ounce .999 fine gold 1,000-yuan coin, mintage 200 pieces, serial No. 30, Lot 2005, Proof, no grade listed.

China, 1992 Chinese Inventions and Discoveries — Compass 1-kilogram .999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin, mintage of 10 pieces, serial No. 6, Lot 2006, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1995 Year of the Pig 12-ounce .999 fine gold 1,000-yuan coin, mintage of 99 pieces, serial No. 2, Lot 2009, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1992 Completion of the Lunar Cycle 1-kilogram .999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin, serial No. 19 from mintage of 19 pieces, Lot 2010, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1992 Panda 12-ounce .999 fine gold 1,000-yuan coin, mintage of 99 pieces, with original box and certificate, Lot 2096, Proof, no grade listed.

China, 1993 Two Peacocks 20-ounce .999 fine gold 1,500-yuan coin, authorized mintage of 66 pieces, “actual mintage may be much lower,” serial No. 23, Lot 2107, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1995 50th Anniversary of Taiwan’s Return to China 1-kilogram .999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin, mintage of 25 pieces, “actual survival rate may be much lower,” Lot 2130, Proof, no grade listed.

China, 1997 Year of the Ox 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, mintage of 99 pieces, serial No. 84, with original box and certificate, Lot 2151, Proof, no grade listed. ¦