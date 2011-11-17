Modern Chinese coins focus of Hong Kong auction

A 1994 Proof kilogram .999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin showing a unicorn realized $708,000 during Champion Hong Kong Auction’s Dec. 4 auction, the firm’s third sale dedicated to modern Chinese coins.

Leading the Dec. 4 auction, which is being conducted by Champion Hong Kong Auctions, is a Proof 1994 kilogram .999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin showing a unicorn. The coin offered is serial number 2 from a mintage of 18 pieces and is graded Proof 69 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. According to the auction firm, the current offering is the first time this particular example of the coin has been offered in a public auction (with floor bidding), though the piece was offered in an online-only sale in June of this year.

The “finest known graded gold kilo” has an estimate of $600,000 to $800,000 U.S.

This is the firm’s third modern Chinese coin auction amid a raging red hot market for Chinese numismatic materials. The market for modern Chinese coins defines “modern” as those coins issued from 1979 onward.

The auction is being conducted in conjunction with the first Hong Kong Invitational Numismatic Convention, which includes another Champion auction, a book release and more.

For a complete listing of items in the auction, visit the firm’s website, www.cghka.com/english/. For more information about the firm, email Michael Chou at mailto:championghka@gmail.com, or telephone him at 646-270-9988 (from inside the United States), at 86-920 630 566 (from Taipei), at 81-909 015 0225 (from Japan) or at 86-1370 1793 363 (from Shanghai).

Some highlights:

China, 1989 Dragon and Phoenix 2-ounce .999 fine gold 200-yuan pattern, Shenyang Mint, created under contract for a program to be “distributed by Fred Weinberg [and] Company,” with most of the 1989 patterns melted in response to distributor resistance to the program after the Tiananmen Square crackdown that year. Lot 1131, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1990 Dragon and Phoenix 20-ounce .999 fine gold 1,500-yuan coin, No. 114 from mintage of 250 pieces, “this extremely rare type seldom offered at auction, the finest graded by NGC,” Lot 1071, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1992 Panda 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 11 from mintage of 99 pieces, Lot 1045, Proof,“with box and certificate.”

China, 1994 Panda 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 7 from mintage of 99 pieces, “rarest 5 oz Panda gold and difficult to acquire in any condition,” Lot 1073, “finest known,” NGC Proof-69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1994 Unicorn 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 31 from mintage of 99 pieces, Lot 1179,Proof, “gem quality coin with original box & distributor’s certificate.”

China, 1995 Panda ringed bimetallic 500-yuan coin, composed of a 5-ounce .9999 fine gold core within a 2-ounce .999 fine silver ring, No. 92 from mintage of 199 pieces, Lot 1052, Proof,“sealed, with original box and cert[ificate].”

China, 1995 Panda ringed bimetallic 500-yuan coin, composed of a 5-ounce .9999 fine gold core within a 2-ounce .999 fine silver ring, No. 178 from mintage of 199 pieces, Lot 1053, Proof, “sealed, with original box and cert[ificate].”

China, 1995 Dragonboat 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 15 from stated mintage of 99 pieces, “very few of the intended 99 pieces were minted,” Lot 1191, Proof, “gem original sealed specimen in original box with” certificate of authenticity.

China, 1995 Yellow River — Hu Na 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 56 from mintage of 99 pieces, Lot 1192, Proof, “gem original sealed specimen in original box with” certificate of authenticity.

China, 1995 Unicorn 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 7 from mintage of 99 pieces, Lot 1196, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1996 Unicorn 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, No. 41 from mintage of 108 pieces, Lot 1216, Proof, “gem quality coin with original box & distributor’s certificate.”

China, 1997 Panda kilogram .9999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin, No. 18 from mintage of 58 pieces, Lot 1058, Proof, “sealed, with box and cert[ificate].”

China, 1998 Year of the Tiger quarter-ounce .999 fine gold 10-yuan pattern, multicolor, produced for inspection before program changed to offer color on smaller (10th-ounce) gold coin, “very few [have] survived, 2nd time offered at auction,” Lot 1235, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1999 Hoopoe Bird 1-ounce .999 fine silver 10-yuan pattern, multicolor, “only a few known, this is the finest coin certified by NGC,” Lot 1242, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1999 Panda kilogram .9999 fine gold 2,000-yuan coin, No. 16 from mintage of 68 pieces, Lot 1059, Proof, “with box and cert[ificate].”

China, 2000 Year of the Dragon 5-ounce .999 fine gold 500-yuan coin, rectangular, No. 14 from mintage of 118 pieces, Lot 1243, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 2000 Panda kilogram .9999 fine gold 3,000-yuan coin, No. 3 from mintage of 68 pieces, Lot 1060, Proof, “with box and cert[ificate].”

China, 2001 Panda kilogram .9999 fine gold 3,000-yuan coin, No. 40 from mintage of 68 pieces, Lot 1061, Proof, “with box and cert[ificate].”

China, 2004 Panda kilogram .999 fine gold 10,000-yuan coin, No. 65 from mintage of 68 pieces, Lot 1064, Proof, “with box and cert[ificate].”

China, 2005 Panda kilogram .999 fine gold 10,000-yuan coin, No. 12 from mintage of 100 pieces, Lot 1065, Proof, “sealed, with box and cert[ificate].”

China, 2006 Panda kilogram .999 fine gold 10,000-yuan coin, No. 006 from mintage of 200 pieces, Lot 1066, Proof, “with box and cert[ificate].” ¦