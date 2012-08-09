Modern Chinese coins featured in Aug. 21 Hong Kong sale

A Chinese 2004 Panda gold coin is a featured item in the 2012 Hong Kong auction of modern Chinese coins conducted by Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio.

More than 600 lots of modern Chinese coins will be offered in Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s 2012 Hong Kong auction Aug. 21.

Live bidding for one portion of the auction, featuring 611 lots, begins at 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time, at The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon.

In addition to live bidding, bids for lots in the sale may also be submitted by mail, fax, telephone and via the Internet.

Bidding has already begun on an online-only section of the auction, featuring 63 lots. This portion of the auction ends Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A buyer’s fee of 19.5 percent will be added to all lots sold.

The auction features modern Chinese coins composed of silver, gold and platinum, both bullion and commemorative issues.

Of note, Lot 52260, in the live auction, is a Chinese Proof 2004 Panda gold 10,000-yuan bullion coin, graded Proof 67 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The 1-kilogram .999 fine gold coin has a mintage of 68 pieces total, and the piece offered is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity giving the strike serial number 000001.

The auction house gives the coin an estimate of $150,000 to $180,000.

