Two minting errors on an otherwise common 25-pence coin for the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign in 1977 make this lot stand out. It is estimated to bring £100 to £150 (about $165 to $247 U.S.) in an April 2, 2014, London auction.

When the minting process goes smoothly, consumers are left with the design as it was intended to appear.

But when the process experiences a hiccup, the results are immediately recognizable.

A copper-nickel 25-pence coin from 1977 for Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee exhibits two errors from the minting process. The coin, struck off-center and out-of-collar, is one of the diverse offerings in Dix Noonan Webb’s April 2 and 3 auction in London.

The collar error was created because the collar, the surrounding ring of steel that contains the outward metal flow and forms the edge device, was broken. Additionally, the strike was off-center because the planchet – the blank piece of metal that was intended to be struck – was not positioned properly before striking.

The strike is off-center toward the 11 o’clock position, when viewing the obverse as a clock face.

The coin is “virtually as struck” and expected to sell for £100 to £150 (about $165 to $247 U.S.), significantly more than the $15 value of a Choice Uncirculated example without the error, according to Coin World’s World Coins British Values.

To find out more about the auction or the lot, telephone the firm at (011) 44 20 7016 1700, email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk or visit its website.