Mint of Gdansk issues Lady of the Lake silver coin

The latest issue from Mint of Gdansk’s series of coins based on “The Witcher,” a fantasy novel by author Andrzej Sapkowski celebrates the Lady of the Lake.

Another entry into a long list of licensed coins featuring characters from and telling the story of The Witcher is scheduled for release Nov. 25 from Mint of Gdansk.

Mint of Gdansk has the exclusive license to issue coins based on the fantasy novel The Witcher, under license granted by the author Andrzej Sapkowski, and since 2019 has issued 23 such coins.

The 2024 2-ounce .999 fine silver $5 Lady of the Lake coin from Niue is struck in Ultra High Relief, giving the characters and elements of the scenery an almost three-dimensional depth. Additionally, it features an inset with distinctive green boots — a key element of the scene — highlighted in 3D.

Design details

The reverse of the coin depicts the Lady of the Lake, Nimue, standing at the top of a staircase leading to ornate doors, which reflect the magical and mysterious nature of her world.

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Retry

The Lady of the Lake, known for her great power and complex nature, is presented in a long, decorated gown that adds a majestic appearance.

At her feet stands a young woman, Condwiramurs Tilly, a 24-year-old sorceress from Vicovaro. She holds green boots in her hand, which she removed after jumping out of a boat. Despite the challenges she faces, her sense of excitement grows. She is on Inis Vitre Island, by the legendary Loc Blest lake — a place accessible only to a select few.

On the right rows a man in a hooded cloak — a fisherman who helped Tilly reach Inis Vitre. A gilded fishing net, emphasized by selective gilding, enriches the entire composition.

The obverse of the coin displays the royal coat of arms of Niue, and inscriptions identify the denomination, metal and fineness. In the background, an ornamented throne surrounded by swords recalls the constant battles and adventures experienced by Sapkowski’s characters.

Specifications, pricing

The coin weighs 62.2 grams, measures 45 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces.

The coin has a retail price of 1,350 Polish zloty (about $334 U.S.). To order, or learn more, visit the specific page at Mint of Gdansk website for this coin, https://mennica-gdanska.pl/en/featured/6286-5-lady-of-the-lake-the-witcher.html.

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