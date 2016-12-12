Mint of Finland will begin producing Bolivian coins

Images courtesy of the Mint of Finland and worldcoingallery.com.

The Mint of Finland has secured a contract to produce circulation coinage for Bolivia.

Press release from the Mint of Finland:

The Mint of Finland will soon begin manufacturing circulation coins for the Central Bank of Bolivia.

The Mint of Finland and the Central Bank of Bolivia reached a two year agreement for the manufacturing of 5-bolivianos circulation coins in 2017 and 2018.

The Mint of Finland will produce 88 million coins for its newest circulating coinage customer.

Mint of Finland CEO Jonne Hankimaa noted the significance of the agreement in a statement released by the mint.

“This deal is important for us. We have further strengthen[ed] our position in South America and we are very happy about this new customer,” said Hankimaa.

The company is owned by the Republic of Finland.