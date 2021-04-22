Mint of Finland secures contract for Mozambique coinage

The Mint of Finland is contracted with the Bank of Mozambique from 2021 to 2023 to produce five denominations of Mozambique’s metical coins.

Bank of Mozambique and Mint of Finland officials have signed a three-year contract for the production and supply of Mozambique coins.

The contract is for minting five different denominations of the Mozambique metical coins, a total of 97.7 million pieces, during 2021 to 2023. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

This multiyear contract is a start of a new cooperation. “We feel very honored that Bank of Mozambique entrusted us to carry out this supply project,” according to a statement from the Mint of Finland. “[We have] a strong track record of deliveries to central banks in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe. Now we are very excited to count Bank of Mozambique among our customers and to establish a trustful partnership with a new Central Bank. This tendering competition had a special flavor as it took place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Due to prevailing anti-pandemic measures, traveling was not possible and Bank of Mozambique executed its tendering process through digital tools.

“They surely did remarkable work in executing this tendering under these challenging circumstances,” said Jonne Hankimaa, CEO of Mint of Finland.

Mint of Finland will be supplying five different denominations of the Mozambique metical coins from 2021 to 2023.

Mint of Finland is a global coin and coin blanks exporter which has supplied its products to more than 40 countries around the globe.

Mint of Finland employs approximately 200 people in its locations in Finland and Germany. The company is owned by the state of Finland.

