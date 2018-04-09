Finland celebrates national park with two coins
- Published: Apr 9, 2018, 7 AM
The first coin in a series planned to honor Finland’s National Landscapes has been announced.
The Mint of Finland said the first coin in the €5 series will celebrate Koli National Park.
“Finland’s national landscapes symbolize the Finnish character and have a generally recognized significance in Finland’s national culture, history and perception of nature,” according to the Mint of Finland, which intends to issue a total of nine €5 coins in 2018 depicting such significant Finnish national landscapes.
A companion circulating commemorative €2 coin for Koli is also planned.
Koli National Park received the most votes in a public poll coordinated by Mint of Finland during summer 2017 to determine the nine national landscapes to appear on the coins.
The obverse of the ringed-bimetallic €5 coin depicts a view from the summit of Ukko-Koli, while the reverse bears an image of the map of Finland. The coin was designed by Erkki Vainio (obverse) and Mari Metso (reverse) on the basis of a photograph taken by Juha-Pekka Järvenpää.
The maximum mintages of €5 coins released in the Finnish National Landscapes series will be 3,000 Proof coins and 15,000 Uncirculated coins per design.
The €2 coin features an obverse design similar to the €5 coin, and has a mintage limit of 1 million pieces.
