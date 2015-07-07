Silver coins were stored in Parthenon: Coin World Buzz

1. Silver stash

Recent research in Greece has revealed an intriguing possibility: that the attic of the Parthenon might have been used to house millions of silver coins, acting as the city's treasury over an extended period of time.

According to LiveScience.com, researchers discovered this possibility by reconstructing the size of the attic, analyzing ancient records to extrapolate how large the city's coin reserves may have been, and re-examining archaeological work carried out decades ago.

2. ANA welcomes new board members

Voting members of the American Numismatic Association have chosen three new candidates and six incumbents to serve on the ANA Board of Governors for the 2015-17 election term.

Here's the list of winners.

3. Historic anti-slavery halfpenny token reaches auction

"The anti-slavery movement in Britain adopted campaign techniques that sound familiar today, distributing pamphlets and creating objects with imagery intended to evoke the struggle."

See the token and read the story.

4. Jackie Robinson lives on in numismatics

Senior Editor Jeff Starck takes a brief look at Jackie Robinson's career and how he was honored through numismatics.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 12:03 p.m. ET Tuesday:

