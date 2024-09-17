Mexico issues new circulating commemorative 20-peso coin

Mexico has issued a 2023 circulating commemorative 20-peso coin for the 500th anniversary of the Villa de Colima.

Mexico has issued a new circulating commemorative 20-peso coin, to mark the 500th anniversary of the founding of the first Villa de Colima.

The 2023 20-peso coin, exchangeable for $1 U.S., was released on July 19.

The obverse shows Mexico’s coat of arms, with a legend indicating the country of issue, in Spanish.

The reverse carries an inscription translating to “500 years since the foundation of the first village of Colima.”

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The center the coin shows Colimotl, the King of Colima, and at the right, the dancing dogs of Colima.

The coin weighs 12.67 grams and measures 30 millimeters in diameter. The center is struck from a copper-nickel-zinc alloy, with the ring around it an alloy of copper, aluminum and nickel.

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