The week's top post on CoinWorld.com was about a silver coin hoard recently discovered near the Beeston Castle ruins in England.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. The 2017 American Liberty gold coin release date is getting closer: Restricted to a maximum release of 100,000 coins, the high relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin is being issued as part of the Mint’s yearlong celebration of its 225th anniversary.

4. Once in a Blue Moon: Collection built over decades headed to auction: A remarkable group of silver dollars that have been off the market for a generation will lead the sale.

3. Cost to produce and distribute Lincoln cent rose during Fiscal Year 2016: The cost to produce and distribute copper-plated zinc Lincoln cents increased about 5 percent over the previous year, remaining above face value.

2. Error $10 note has you seeing Hamilton double, if a bit faintly and backwards once: An error note that has you seeing Hamilton double, if a bit faintly and backwards once, is an affordable mistake that did not occur the way you might think.

1. ‘Medieval coin hoard’ discovered by UK metal detectorist: The hoard includes 24 silver groats, which date between 1464 and 1502. British Museum experts examined the coins and deemed them treasure.

