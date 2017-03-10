Week's Most Read: ‘Medieval coin hoard’ discovered
- Published: Mar 10, 2017, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. The 2017 American Liberty gold coin release date is getting closer: Restricted to a maximum release of 100,000 coins, the high relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin is being issued as part of the Mint’s yearlong celebration of its 225th anniversary.
4. Once in a Blue Moon: Collection built over decades headed to auction: A remarkable group of silver dollars that have been off the market for a generation will lead the sale.
3. Cost to produce and distribute Lincoln cent rose during Fiscal Year 2016: The cost to produce and distribute copper-plated zinc Lincoln cents increased about 5 percent over the previous year, remaining above face value.
2. Error $10 note has you seeing Hamilton double, if a bit faintly and backwards once: An error note that has you seeing Hamilton double, if a bit faintly and backwards once, is an affordable mistake that did not occur the way you might think.
1. ‘Medieval coin hoard’ discovered by UK metal detectorist: The hoard includes 24 silver groats, which date between 1464 and 1502. British Museum experts examined the coins and deemed them treasure.
