Medals around the world celebrate mothers, maternity

Medals from around the world offer numerous depictions of mothers lending support, encouragement or enrichment to their children.

Mothers have appeared as a popular subject of art for centuries, humanity’s reverence for and appreciation of all matters maternal knowing no cultural limits. This celebration extends to the medallic arts as well.

In a feature for the World Coins section of the May monthly issue of Coin World, we look at the many kinds of medals from around the globe that highlight the connection between mother and child, pieces that were curated by the late Monica Kern and recently sold at auction.

To learn more, read the feature, found only in the print and digital editions of the May monthly issue of Coin World.

