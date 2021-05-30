Medal marks Danish attack on city in Germany
- Published: May 30, 2021, 11 AM
Though his attempt was ultimately unsuccessful, Denmark’s King Christian V received a medal for his 1693 destruction of a city in northern Germany in his efforts to seize control of the dukedom against the claims of the house of Hanover.
His son, the Crown Prince Frederick IV, commissioned the work, which is based on a contemporary engraving.
An example of the silver medal is among the many highlights of MDC Monaco’s June 12 auction.
The medal commemorates the bombings of Ratzeburg (also spelled Ratzebourg) in northern Germany, and was created in 1694 by artist Barthold Meyer in Dömitz, a town in Germany.
The crown prince gave the medal to his father for Christian V’s birthday.
In 1693, the king and Danish troops bombed Ratzeburg from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 1693, and ruined the city. Ratzeburg was the capital of Saxe-Lauenburg, part of the old Duchy of Saxony.
The king graces the obverse of the medal, while the bombing scene based on the contemporary print appears on the reverse.
The medal weighs 94.96 grams and measures 67.5 millimeters in diameter (or, about 2.65 inches).
The medal is rare, spectacular, and of great historical interest, according to the auction house.
In “superb” condition, the medal has an opening bid of €10,000 ($12,216 U.S.).
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 29, 2021, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Varied 1793 large cents at Stack's Bowers
-
Paper Money May 29, 2021, 12 PM
Bank of Canada report reveals operations during pandemic
-
US Coins May 28, 2021, 1 PM
American Eagle set for release on Oct. 7
-
US Coins May 28, 2021, 1 PM
Third known example of 1787 Connecticut copper die variety found