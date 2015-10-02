Medal marking Pivotal Battle of Boyne sells in Baldwin’s sale

A 1690 silver medal marking the pivotal Battle of the Boyne was offered in the Sept. 23 auction by A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd. in London, realizing $9,642 U.S.

The 1690 Battle of Boyne in modern-day Ireland was a turning point in King James I’s failed attempt to reclaim the throne.

A silver medal honoring the event shows the victorious King William and realized £6,240 ($9,642 U.S.), nearly double its low estimate of £3,500, during the Sept. 23 auction by A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd. in London.

The battle ensured the Protestant ascendancy over Catholics, who were led by ousted King James, the father of Queen Mary, William’s wife.

Dutch artist Jan Luder created the 1690 medal, depicting William on the obverse. He also appears on the reverse, mounted on horseback with sword drawn, chasing two small figures representing James II and Lauzun (Armand Louis du Gontaut, the French commander), with two other fighters already fallen.

The medal measures 57 millimeters in diameter and is in Extremely Fine condition, according to Baldwin’s.

