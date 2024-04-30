Medal marking Great Comet of 1680 in SINCONA May sale

A silver medal celebrating the Great Comet of 1680 is one of the items offered in SINCONA Ag’s May 13 to 15 auctions.

When a comet streaked across the European skies in 1680, German astronomer Gottfried Kirch made the discovery, the first comet to be discovered by telescope.

The Great Comet of 1680, (also known as Kirch’s Comet, and Newton’s Comet,) became one of the brightest comets of the 17th century — reputedly visible even in daytime — and was noted for its spectacularly long tail.

Discovered Nov. 14, 1680 (new style calendar) in Coburg, it had an observation arc for 125 days, and scientists made 30 different observations during this time.

A silver medal from 1681, issued in Württemberg, Germany, under Friedrich Karl celebrating this celestial event is one of the many items offered in SINCONA Ag Auction No. 90, held May 13 to 15 in Switzerland. The auction is one of four different sales the firm has scheduled across those three days.

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The obverse of the medal depicts the comet, and on the reverse seven lines of inscriptions translate to “the star threatens evil, but trust in God, and he will make it well.”

Enlarged letters in the inscription form a Roman numeral chronogram for 1681.

The medal weighs 5.11 grams and measures 27.01 millimeters in diameter, slightly wider than a Presidential dollar but lighter.

The medal is in Extremely Fine condition but cleaned, according to the auction house, and has an opening bid of €85 ($91 U.S.).

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