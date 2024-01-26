Mars from Phobos, Niue silver, gold coins available

Niue’s 2024 Mars from Phobos Proof silver dollar coin imagines an astronaut on Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, looking at the red planet.

Mars has always fascinated humanity. From War of the Worlds to the search for life, the red planet is both beautiful and alien.

Two new 2024 coins from Niue give a view of Mars from Phobos, the planet’s largest and innermost moon.

The Proof Mars from Phobos .999 fine silver dollar and Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coins share the same design, which features a superb view of the red planet, as an imagined astronaut stands on the surface of Mars’ largest moon, Phobos, watching Mars rise in red against the backdrop of deep space.

The planet’s intense red hues are framed by the deep-space colors of the cosmos.

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The legend MARS FROM PHOBOS denotes the theme.

Mars’ moons

Mars has two moons, the larger Phobos and the smaller Deimos. Phobos orbits just 3,700 miles (6,000 km) above the surface of Mars, the closest any moon orbits its planet among those in the entire solar system. With such a tiny orbit, Phobos circles Mars in just 7.5 hours.

From the surface of Mars, Phobos appears to rise in the west, cross the sky in little more than four hours, and set in the east, twice each Martian day.

Specifications, details

The obverse of each coin carries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III.

The legend CHARLES III, the date of issue and denomination also appear, as do the legends guaranteeing each coin’s weight and purity.

The coins are encapsulated inside a clamshell-style presentation case lined with black velvet and satin and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The silver dollar coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 999 pieces.

It retails for $119.95 with quantity discounts available.

The gold $100 weighs 31.106 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 99 pieces.

It retails for $2,949.95.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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