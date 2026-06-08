Marking 75 years of glorious mischief

The 2026 UK Brilliant Uncirculated “75 Years of Dennis the Menace” 50-pence coin in its open packaging reveals the exclusive comic strip created by Beano Studios accompanying this release.

The Royal Mint issued two 2026 50-pence coins honoring 75 years of one of Britain’s most beloved comic book characters, Dennis the Menace, the self-proclaimed king of mischief.

Dennis the Menace first appeared in the pages of The Beano in 1951 and has been causing chaos ever since, becoming one of the most recognizable characters in British popular culture. Now, three-quarters of a century after his debut, The Royal Mint has given the mischief-maker a numismatic tribute befitting his legendary status.

Produced in partnership with Beano Studios, the coins offer collectors two distinct finishing options to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

Both coins share the same reverse design, created by Beano Studios, which features Dennis alongside his loyal and famously ferocious canine companion, Gnasher. The pairing is instantly recognizable to generations of Beano readers, and the design captures the irreverent spirit that has made the character an enduring icon.

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Each coin is accompanied by specially created packaging that includes an exclusive comic strip produced by Beano Studios specifically for this release. In the strip, Dennis and Gnasher pay a whirlwind visit to the Royal Mint — a suitably chaotic premise that brings the character’s mischievous world directly into the story of how these coins were made.

The exclusive packaging comic strip adds a layer of collectability beyond the coins themselves, making each presentation a keepsake for Beano fans and numismatists alike.

The flagship offering in the release is the colorized Proof UK 2026 “75 Years of Dennis the Menace” silver 50-pence coin. With a 5,000-piece mintage limit, this coin is finished to the Royal Mint’s EPIC Proof standard, representing some of the finest coin craftsmanship the Mint produces. Setting this piece apart from its companion is the addition of color to the reverse design, bringing Dennis’s trademark red and black striped jumper to vivid life on the coin’s surface. For collectors who want the most visually striking version of this commemorative, the colorized Proof silver coin is the standout choice. With only 5,000 available, demand among Dennis devotees and silver proof collectors alike is expected to be strong.

The other option is the 2026 UK Brilliant Uncirculated “75 Years of Dennis the Menace” 50-pence coin, which offers collectors a more accessible entry point into the series. Finished to Brilliant Uncirculated standard — a significantly superior finish to circulation coinage — the coin delivers a sharp, clean strike that showcases the Beano Studios design with clarity and detail. Like the Proof silver coin, it is accompanied by the exclusive Beano Studios comic strip packaging featuring Dennis and Gnasher’s adventure at the Royal Mint.

Together, the two coins offer something for every level of collector, from those seeking a limited-edition silver showpiece to those looking for an affordable and well-finished memento of a landmark anniversary. Seventy-five years on, Dennis the Menace remains as compelling — and collectible — as ever.