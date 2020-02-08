World Coins

Market Analysis: Proof 65 Ultra Cameo 1893 Victoria, Widow Head £5 coin stands out

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 8, 2020, 10 AM

Heritage’s Jan. 12 to 13 auctions of the New York International Numismatic Convention realized more than $13 million, with additional online-only sessions raising the total to more than $15 million. 

Leading the world coin offerings were two famed Una and the Lion 1839 gold £5 coins issued by Great Britain during the reign of Queen Victoria. One graded Proof 64 Deep Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service realized $690,000 and another graded Proof 61 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. sold for $300,000. 

Looking at the British offerings showed numerous attractive and rare high-value coins that help explain why many collectors of U.S. coins are drawn to 19th and 20th century English coins. Fans of late 19th century Proof U.S. gold could find appealing an 1893 £5 coin issued under Victoria graded Proof 65 Ultra Cameo by NGC that sold for $72,000. The mintage of 772 is higher than for contemporary American Coronet $20 double eagles, and it features Thomas Brock’s Widow Head portrait of Victoria

Heritage wrote about the coin, “The present piece is visually outstanding, its color rich honey gold with a beautiful copper tone at the peripheries, Victoria’s Ultra Cameo portrait pristinely frosted and bearing absolutely no hint of contact whatsoever.” 

