World Coins

Market Analysis: Private platinum pattern has peculiar appeal

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 16, 2020, 10 AM

Collectors who love patterns in unusual metals might be drawn to a 1913 platinum 8-penny piece, sometimes known as a octarino, depicting George V. 

It was part of a series of privately produced patterns by wealthy British coin collector Reginald Huth, who produced pièces de fantaisie struck by Pinches & Co, London Die-sinkers and Medallists, under the direct supervision of Mr. Huth, who established the firm to produce delicacies for the collector market. 

While platinum coins were produced in Russia for circulation in the 19th century, the challenges of working with the metal and its resemblance to many less expensive metals made widespread production of platinum coins impractical in the early 20th century. 

On the subject piece, graded Proof 66 Ultra Cameo by NGC, Heritage writes, “A delight to behold, this example boasts immensely bright mirror fields of classic platinum-gray coloration, George’s unique portrait starkly matte in contrast; uncommon at auction in any metal, with platinum offerings amongst the rarest.” 

The handsome “souvenir piece” brought $12,000 in Heritage’s Jan. 12 to 13 auctions of the New York International Numismatic Convention. 

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Feb 3, 2020, 11 AM

Market Analysis: Mint red color is bold on pattern in Ultimate Collection

US Coins

Jun 16, 2016, 5 AM

June 22 Spink sale includes United States patterns

US Coins

Apr 10, 2018, 6 AM

Tiny 1852 gold dollar pattern tops $33,000

Community Comments

Headlines