Market Analysis: Private platinum pattern has peculiar appeal
- Published: Feb 16, 2020, 10 AM
Collectors who love patterns in unusual metals might be drawn to a 1913 platinum 8-penny piece, sometimes known as a octarino, depicting George V.
It was part of a series of privately produced patterns by wealthy British coin collector Reginald Huth, who produced pièces de fantaisie struck by Pinches & Co, London Die-sinkers and Medallists, under the direct supervision of Mr. Huth, who established the firm to produce delicacies for the collector market.
While platinum coins were produced in Russia for circulation in the 19th century, the challenges of working with the metal and its resemblance to many less expensive metals made widespread production of platinum coins impractical in the early 20th century.
On the subject piece, graded Proof 66 Ultra Cameo by NGC, Heritage writes, “A delight to behold, this example boasts immensely bright mirror fields of classic platinum-gray coloration, George’s unique portrait starkly matte in contrast; uncommon at auction in any metal, with platinum offerings amongst the rarest.”
The handsome “souvenir piece” brought $12,000 in Heritage’s Jan. 12 to 13 auctions of the New York International Numismatic Convention.
