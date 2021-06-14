Market Analysis: One gold aureus, four portraits
- Published: Jun 14, 2021, 10 AM
A gold aureus struck in A.D. 202 in Rome is a remarkable coin with four portraits issued during the reign of Septimius Severus.
Classical Numismatic Group writes in its May 19 and 20 auction that coinage under the Roman emperor saw a variety of combinations of portraits of the Imperial family, explaining, “Among the rarest of this series is this beautiful aureus, which combines a forceful obverse portrait of Severus with a facing bust of his wife Julia Domna, between confronting busts of their two sons Caracalla and Geta.”
CNG graded the coin near Extremely Fine, observing a few light marks and scrapes and typical weakness to Domna’s nose, noting, “The legend FELICTAS SAECVLI, “happy age,” completes the propaganda message of a secure new dynasty. In reality, the dysfunctional family dynamic led to a very brief run for the Severan clan.”
It sold for $36,000 on May 19.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2021, 12 PM
Trinidad and Tobago completes switch to polymer notes
-
World Coins Jun 12, 2021, 2 PM
Princess Diana Proof gold £5 coin soars in sale
-
World Coins Jun 12, 2021, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Ancient coins with stories in CNG auction
-
Paper Money Jun 12, 2021, 12 PM
New BEP facility in Maryland closer to reality