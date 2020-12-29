World Coins

Market Analysis: Matte Proof and masterful design from Italy

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 29, 2020, 10 AM
Italy’s Vittorio Emanuele III celebrated the 25th anniversary of his reign on this Matte Proof 1925 gold 100-lira coin minted in Rome. Graded Proof 65, the beautiful one-year issue sold for $19,200.

All images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Italy’s 1925-R 100-lira gold coin celebrated the Silver Jubilee of Vittorio Emanuele III’s reign and the 10th anniversary of Italy’s entrance into World War I. It is collected as a single-year type and is among the most beautiful of 20th century coin designs.

Heritage sold one for $19,200 on Nov. 5, graded Matte Proof 65 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., observing “sleek, nearly undisturbed surfaces with only the most absolutely trivial instances of contact limiting the assigned grade from even further heights.”

Aurelio Mistruzzi’s obverse depicts a portrait bust of the Italian king who ruled from 1900 to 1946 facing left, with an oak branch passing through an iron crown, referencing traditional representations of the coronation of the king of Italy. The dynamic reverse by the Rome Mint’s chief engraver Attilio Motti shows a nude male figure carrying the flag of the Kingdom of Italy in his right hand and a small winged Victory in his other hand, posed with one knee balanced on a rock.

