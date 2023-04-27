Market Analysis: Kimon signed Syracuse decadrachm

First recorded as an offering in a June 1922 auction, this signed Kimon decadrachm from Syracuse sold for $108,000 on Jan. 13.

The coins of Syracuse in ancient Greece are coveted for their beauty and the high-quality workmanship of the dies.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries in January presented a pedigreed and signed Kimon silver decadrachm minted around 405 B.C. graded Numismatic Guaranty Co. Extremely Fine, Strike: 5/5, Surface 4/5, with NGC recognizing its fine style.

The obverse features a charioteer driving a quadriga while the reverse has the head of the nymph Arethusa with her hair in a braided net, adorned with a prominent earring and a pearl necklace. It bears the letters KI, the signature of Kimon, who engraved the dies.

It sold for $108,000 on Jan. 13.

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Stack’s Bowers added, “A timeless classic in terms of elegance and artistry, the engraving of Kimon is always prized among advanced collectors of the ancient world, as it reveals more of a realistic nature to portraiture, as opposed to the somewhat more idealized representations of his contemporaries, such as Euainetos.”

Its provenance includes sales in 1933 and 1922, representing just over a century of documented history.

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