Market Analysis: Hairless Otho remains elusive

A coin of Otho is the most elusive of the “Twelve Caesars.” This gold aureus sold for $87,000 on Aug. 17.

Collectors love putting together sets, and the “Twelve Caesars” set of ancient coins is an accessible challenge in silver, but becomes quite pricey in gold.

The group includes Julius Caesar and the next 11 emperors of the Roman Empire made famous by a set of 12 biographies written by Gaius Suetonius Tranquillus in year 121.

A coin of Otho, who ruled for just 90 days from Jan. 15 to April 16 in year A.D. 69, is the rarest of the “Twelve Caesars” in gold numismatic form; Otho was the second emperor in the “Year of Four Emperors.”

Suetonius noted his aversion to hair, explaining, “He had the hair of his body plucked out, and because of the thinness of his locks wore a wig so carefully fashioned and fitted to his head, that no one suspected it.”

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Heritage offered a gold aureus graded Numismatic Guaranty Co. Very Fine Star, with 5/5 and 4/5 for strike and surface, respectively, depicting the wigged emperor on the obverse and a standing Securitas on the reverse. It sold for $87,000.

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