Market Analysis: British Proof gold

Collectors gravitate to English Proof gold coinage because of its beauty, rarity, and direct link to Great Britain’s history. Some wonderful examples of the art of engraving are found among these, as seen in the 1656 Oliver Cromwell gold Proof pattern broad of 20 shillings, graded Proof 63 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that sold for $138,000 at Heritage on Jan. 8.

Engraved by Thomas Simon with his characteristic stippled, textured effect on the devices, Heritage praises its “pure, sun-gold appearances that highlight exacting devices” and “provide instant verification of additional care and attention to detail that accompanied the piece’s production.” The coin showcased Cromwell, the leader of the anti-monarchist Parliamentarians, while exhibiting improvements in coin production. Numismatic exhibitors may be familiar with a former owner: Thomas Law, who won multiple Best of Show awards at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money conventions.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.