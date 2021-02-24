World Coins

Market Analysis: Art of the ancient world

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 24, 2021, 10 AM
An attentive hound is seen on this ancient Greek didrachm minted in Segesta, Sicily, around 450 B.C. that sold for $4,750 on Jan. 19 in Classical Numismatic Group’s Triton XXIV auction.

Images courtesy of Classical Numismatic Group.

Many collectors turn to ancient coins to add some variety to their collections, and Classical Numismatic Group’s Triton XXIV sale in January included some delicacies that showcase the art of the ancient world.

A silver didrachm minted in Segesta in Sicily from around 455 to 445 B.C. is well-loved because of its depiction of an attentive hound standing left, within a beaded border. The other side depicts a female head right, her hair in a band, within a geometric, linear circular border.

CNG graded it good Very Fine, noting light toning and that it was struck slightly off center, with the hair details strengthened (mildly re-engraved to restore details).

Segesta was located in the northwest corner of Sicily and was an important trading hub in ancient Greece. One of its symbols is a dog, which may relate to its founding myth where a dog is the personification of the river god Crimisus, who fell in love with a local nymph.

The charming ancient Greek coin sold for $4,750, well above the conservative estimate of $1,000.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Mar 5, 2018, 3 AM

Symposium includes review of horses on Greek coins

World Coins

Mar 5, 2019, 11 AM

Greek handbook series expands to Italy, Magna Graecia

World Coins

Feb 18, 2021, 10 AM

Ancient Greek gold coin and imitation offered in CNG auction

Community Comments

Headlines