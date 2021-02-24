Market Analysis: Art of the ancient world

An attentive hound is seen on this ancient Greek didrachm minted in Segesta, Sicily, around 450 B.C. that sold for $4,750 on Jan. 19 in Classical Numismatic Group’s Triton XXIV auction.

Many collectors turn to ancient coins to add some variety to their collections, and Classical Numismatic Group’s Triton XXIV sale in January included some delicacies that showcase the art of the ancient world.

A silver didrachm minted in Segesta in Sicily from around 455 to 445 B.C. is well-loved because of its depiction of an attentive hound standing left, within a beaded border. The other side depicts a female head right, her hair in a band, within a geometric, linear circular border.

CNG graded it good Very Fine, noting light toning and that it was struck slightly off center, with the hair details strengthened (mildly re-engraved to restore details).

Segesta was located in the northwest corner of Sicily and was an important trading hub in ancient Greece. One of its symbols is a dog, which may relate to its founding myth where a dog is the personification of the river god Crimisus, who fell in love with a local nymph.

The charming ancient Greek coin sold for $4,750, well above the conservative estimate of $1,000.

