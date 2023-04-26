Market Analysis: Archaic Greek art in coin form

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Apr 26, 2023, 3 PM
This ancient Greek silver stater or nomos produced around 520 B.C. in ancient Greece showcases a refined Archaic design and has a provenance that goes back to 1924. It realized $45,600 on Jan. 9.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Provenance established through publication in major reference books always helps increase demand for a coin, as seen with a silver stater or nomos issued around 520 B.C. in ancient Greece that was published in the 1958 book Coinage of Caulonia by Sydney Philip Noe.

The provenance dates back to 1924 when the coin was offered as part of the C.S. Bement Collection, and it would later be sold in 1984 as part of the Bank Leu/Numismatic Fine Arts auction of ancient coins from the collection of Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University.

Graded by Numismatic Guaranty Co. Ancients as Choice About Uncirculated with 5/5 ratings for both strike and surface, it depicts a full-length figure of Apollo, nude, with the reverse being sunken, allowing for the relief seen on the figural side.

Heritage writes, “On this magnificent piece, Apollo’s entire nude body is shown in a refined Archaic form, striding to the right, and with what has traditionally been described as a small winged daemon on his left arm; to his right stands a stag, sacred to both Apollo and his sister Artemis.”

The artistically significant coin realized $45,600 on Jan. 9 at Heritage Auctions.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Mar 9, 2015, 12 PM

Classical Numismatic Group's new volume in Greek coin series out

World Coins

Oct 19, 2018, 7 AM

Gold medal from Colombia related to Panama Canal

World Coins

Jun 23, 2019, 9 AM

Market Analysis: Classics stand out at CNG’s Auction 111

Community Comments

NEWS