Market Analysis: Appeal of English Proof coins

Beyond rare patterns, 19th and 20th century English Proof coins offer plenty of aesthetic appeal, like an 1853 half sovereign graded Proof 65 Ultra Cameo by PCGS that was struck at the London Mint and depicts Queen Victoria. It is among the finest-known of this rare Small Date variant and brought $31,200 at Stack’s Bowers on Jan. 12.

The same session included three of the 5,500 Proof English 1937 £5 gold pieces struck. Depicting George VI, the finest in the session, graded Proof 66 Cameo by PCGS sold for $48,000. Examples graded Proof 65 Cameo and Proof 63 sold for $19,800 and $10,200, respectively. Most Proof representatives show deep device versus field contrast on the obverse, with less on the reverse, often preventing Cameo and Deep Cameo designations.

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