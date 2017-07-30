A new limited edition Maple Leaf silver $5 coin from the Royal Canadian celebrates the World’s Fair of Money in Denver with a special privy mark.

The Royal Canadian Mint pairs two famous symbols to celebrate the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver.

The RCM will issue on July 30 a Maple Leaf 1-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin featuring a privy mark that pays tribute to the host city of Denver and pairs Colorado’s state flower with Canada’s most recognized emblem, the maple leaf.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Jesse Koreck designed the reverse of the $5 coin. On the left, the Rocky Mountain columbine (Aquilegia caerulea) is depicted in full bloom. This official flower of the state of Colorado is known for its large-sized, two-tone flowers that face up, as engraved on the reverse. Its slightly curved stem is loosely encircled by the petiole of a sugar maple leaf (Acer saccharum), whose deeply veined lobes and serrated edges are accentuated by its frosted finish against a brilliant background.

Beneath the columbine, the microengraved privy mark, a small-scale rendering of the American Numismatic Association’s logo along with the name of the host city, stands as a celebration of the 2017 ANA World’s Fair of Money in Denver.

The reverse also features the engraved word CANADA, while the obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

Connecting coins, the arts, and American monuments: Another column in the August 7 monthly issue of Coin World continues with the art theme, as the artists who’ve designed our most gorgeous pieces of paper currency are profiled.

The coins weigh 31.39 grams, measure 38 millimeters in diameter and have a mintage limit of 6,000 pieces.

The coin has an official issue price of $92.95 Canadian and will be available for purchase at the RCM’s booth during the show. In addition, the RCM’s network of distributors will be offering the coin for sale.

For more information or to order, visit the RCM website.