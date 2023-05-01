Malta to issue an annual Golden Eagle silver bullion coin

Malta is cooperating with the Germania Mint to issues a silver bullion coin in a few months. The Golden Eagle coin is denominated €5.

Malta plans to release a silver bullion coin in the third quarter of 2023.

The Golden Eagle 1-ounce .9999 fine silver €5 coin is anticipated to feature the same design annually, according to Germania Mint, the private company working with the Central Bank of Malta to issue the coin, Germania’s first official bullion coin release. Mateusz Frackowiak designed the coin.

The obverse shows a majestic golden eagle fighting against a dangerous and vicious serpent symbolizing temptation.

“The clash between Europe’s strongest eagle and the reptile takes place against a background of sea waves,” according to Germania. “They refer to the Mediterranean Sea, on which Malta is located, as the Cental Bank Of Malta is the partner of this Germania Mint issue.”

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The reverse features the national coat of arms of Malta, placed on a wreath inspired by a painting on the ceiling of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta. The whole is surrounded by olive and palm branches, a symbol of peace. Lily blossoms refer to majesty and glory, while roses are an attribute of purity and harmony. It is also the first coin to bear the Germania Mint’s Mint mark.

The 2023 edition will have a mintage limit of 100,000 pieces.

The coin will be issued in capsules.

Additional details and pricing will become available closer to the sale date, which will fall somewhere from July to September.

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