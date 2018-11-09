Images courtesy of the Central Bank of Malta.

Malta has released its third €2 coin in a five-coin series featuring designs by children.

Malta has issued the third commemorative €2 coin in a five-year program of coins designed by children.

The coin is part of the From Children in Solidarity series, and the 2018 design follows the theme of Cultural Heritage. Earlier coins are themed “Solidarity through Love” and “Peace.”

The 2018 coin was released Nov. 7.

Designed by Nicole Dimech, who attends St. Nicholas College, Middle School, Rabat, the 2018 coin depicts a collage of items associated with the Maltese islands: a stylized megalithic temple doorway, the sun, a church dome and spire, the sea and a representation of a Maltese boat flying the national flag.

The coin was engraved by Noel Galea Bason and minted by Monnaie de Paris.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter. The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The Maltese coin has a mintage limit of 320,000 pieces, with 20,000 available in coin cards for €7 each.

The balance of 300,000 coins will be available in rolls of 25 coins, offered for €70 each.

The coins may be purchased directly from the Malta Coin Centre website.

