Coin image courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Central Bank of Malta has issued the first circulating commemorative €2 coin under a new program titled “From Children in Solidarity,” with the first theme being “Solidarity through Love.”

This is an initiative between the Central Bank of Malta, the Ministry for Education and Employment, and the Malta Community Chest Fund. The Malta Community Chest Fund is a charitable foundation under the auspices of the president of Malta. It promotes various activities and initiatives that are undertaken with the aim of helping individuals with various needs.

The coin design was selected through a nationwide design contest for all secondary schoolchildren, which allowed the children to select the winning design from a panel of five finalists.

Sarah Cilia created the obverse design, which expresses the theme through two hands that form a heart shape framing a representation of the Maltese flag. At the bottom of the design is the inscription MALTA 2016. A design detail of two stylized representations of human bodies encircle the left wrist, and another two, the right wrist.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed bimetallic €2 coin.

A total of 380,000 of the coins were released late in November.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation may issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing.