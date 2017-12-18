Malta celebrates solidarity, peace on new €2 coin

Malta has issued the second coin in a series featuring designs from the nation’s schoolchildren. The 2017 coin celebrates peace.

Malta honors the themes of solidarity and peace on the second coin in its “From Children in Solidarity” program.

The five-coin series began in 2016 by honoring “solidarity through love” and will continue through 2020.

The winning design for this year was submitted by 12-year-old Katya Muscat. The coin’s engraver, Noel Galea Bason, converted the design to make it suitable for coining while remaining faithful to the qualities of an artwork produced by a young hand.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The 2017 coin depicts two children holding the Maltese flag with the dove of peace flying over them. At the bottom is MALTA and at the right side is 2017.

In total, 380,000 coins were issued for circulation and collector sales.

From the overall total, 14,000 rolls of 25 coins each are available for collectors, for €70 each through www.maltacoincentre.com. Another 30,000 coins are designated for coin cards (which are shaped like a bookmark) containing one example of the coin and retailing for €7.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.