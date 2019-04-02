Major Canadian collection coming to August auction

The pinnacle of Canadian coinage, the 1911 silver dollar, is coming to auction in August.

One of the largest and most comprehensive collections of Canadian coins ever assembled — including Canada’s 1911 silver dollar and the finest known 1936 Dot cent — is heading to auction later this year.

The late collector, George Cook, devoted more than 25 years to seeking out every major rarity issued by the Canadian government and successfully assembled one of the most significant numismatic collections in North America.

Inside Coin World: Collector finds Chicago businessman’s lucky silver dollar giveaways: Responses to collector questions, market trends for the 1895-O Barber dime, and the impact of the first grading guide are all the focus of columns in the April 15 “Coin World.”

In some cases, he owned the rarest of all specimens in the best condition and even possessed every example of special coins available for private ownership.

Heritage Auctions will present Cook’s collection at the World’s Fair of Money, Aug. 13 to 19 in suburban Chicago.

Cris Bierrenbach, vice president of international numismatics at Heritage Auctions, said: “George was one of the most focused collectors I have met in my 25 years in numismatics. He loved coins and he loved the challenge of finding the absolute best specimen for each denomination and date, and this will be evident once his catalog is published in July.”

Cook did not let his humble beginnings stop him from building a successful and happy life in Canada. Leaving the poverty of post-war Europe behind, he immigrated to Canada in 1951 with little money, bringing hope for a better life and a box stuffed with his only belongings.

With determination, he wound up managing some of the largest industrial construction sites in Western Canada. Years later, his efforts culminated in the creation of his own successful steel fabrication firm. Cook lived in Calgary with his wife, Margaret, and their four children. He also served Canada as an honorary consul for Germany.

He was an avid collector of coins throughout his entire life, enjoying the rich history and stories behind each issue.

Over the years, every major Canadian rarity found its way into the collection, including the extraordinarily rare 1911 silver dollar. Perhaps the most storied rarity in all of Canadian numismatics, the coin is one of only two examples struck in silver. Outside of Cook’s collection, the only other 1911 silver dollar coin is in the permanent National Currency Collection in Ottawa.

Cook also owned the finest of just three known 1936 Dot cents. One of the most famous rarities in Canadian coins, the Canadian Dot cent was struck in 1937 prior to the creation of coinage dies for George VI, but never released for circulation.

Cook held both the Specimen and business strikes of the rare 1921 50-cent coin, known as “The King of Canadian Coins.” He also owned the Specimen strike of an 1875 25-cent coin, a 1936 Dot 10-cent coin and a 1916-C sovereign coin — each of which is simply unheard of in a single, private collection.

Heritage Auctions is placing highlights of Cook’s collection on a nationwide tour beginning with the Central States Numismatic Society Show in Chicago, Illinois, April 23 through 27. Highlights then go on display June 6 through 8 during the Long Beach, California, Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show.

Cook’s main collection will cross the auction block Aug. 13 through 17 at a special session held during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Chicago and on HA.com. An additional online auction takes place in September on HA.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter